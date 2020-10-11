New business opens up in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business has opened up in the Hub City.

The business is called Shelia Sweet Secrets, which sells baked treats like whole cakes, cupcakes and soul food orders.

Owner Shelia Aaron held a bake sale Saturday at the West Tennessee Farmer’s Market, where everyone got the opportunity get a taste of what the shop has to offer.

“I started here under the shed at the market, so I wanted to make sure I had everything up and running,” Aaron said.

Aaron says she plans to have a lot of success with her bakery in the future. To stay up-to-date with her business, follow their Facebook page.

Shelia Sweet Secrets can be reached at (901) 495-3718.