17-year-old killed in early morning crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed a 17-year-old has died following a crash early Monday morning in Carroll County.

The teen has not been identified at this time.

According to a crash report, the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 424 in Carroll County.

The 2012 Ford Focus the teen was driving was the only vehicle involved, according to the report.

The report says the teen was heading eastbound on Highway 424 when it left the right side of the road, went down an embankment and hit a tree.