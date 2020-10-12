217,682 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,774 deaths, 846 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 217,682 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, October 12. In addition, 2,774 people have died and 846 are currently hospitalized. Another 194,836 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 10,013 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 125 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,416

Bedford County – 1,509

Benton County – 366

Bledsoe County – 897

Blount County – 2,881

Bradley County – 3,250

Campbell County – 711

Cannon County – 361

Carroll County – 1,055

Carter County — 1,332

Cheatham County – 903

Chester County – 689

Claiborne County – 477

Clay County – 320

Cocke County – 866

Coffee County – 1,588

Crockett County — 674

Cumberland County – 1,406

Davidson County – 28,507

Decatur County – 592

DeKalb County – 637

Dickson County – 1,441

Dyer County – 1,778

Fayette County – 1,404

Fentress County – 783

Franklin County – 1,139

Gibson County – 1,945

Giles County – 815

Grainger County – 483

Greene County – 1,365

Grundy County – 447

Hamblen County – 2,232

Hamilton County – 10,608

Hancock County – 111

Hardeman County — 1,705

Hardin County – 1,206

Hawkins County – 986

Haywood County — 1,147

Henderson County — 1,311

Henry County — 699

Hickman County – 699

Houston County – 358

Humphreys County – 353

Jackson County – 391

Jefferson County – 1,359

Johnson County – 1,047

Knox County – 11,017

Lake County – 950

Lauderdale County – 1,180

Lawrence County – 1,296

Lewis County — 290

Lincoln County – 730

Loudon County – 1,446

Macon County – 1,200

Madison County – 3,396

Marion County – 629

Marshall County – 946

Maury County – 2,799

McMinn County – 1,352

McNairy County — 1,036

Meigs County – 258

Monroe County – 1,202

Montgomery County – 3,575

Moore County — 223

Morgan County — 372

Obion County — 1,506

Overton County – 1,002

Perry County – 169

Pickett County — 209

Polk County – 448

Putnam County – 3,815

Rhea County – 977

Roane County – 1,072

Robertson County – 2,387

Rutherford County –10,448

Scott County – 280

Sequatchie County – 280

Sevier County – 2,944

Shelby County – 33,056

Smith County – 881

Stewart County — 289

Sullivan County – 2,739

Sumner County – 5,311

Tipton County – 2,066

Trousdale County – 1,714

Unicoi County – 305

Union County — 461

Van Buren County – 181

Warren County – 1,230

Washington County –2,761

Wayne County – 1,543

Weakley County — 1,376

White County – 998

Williamson County – 6,113

Wilson County – 4,074

Out of state – 3,437

Pending – 3,464

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 281

Asian – 1,934

Black or African-American – 37,956

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 162

Other/Multiracial – 25,084

White – 121,114

Pending – 31,151

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 144,831

Hispanic – 26,101

Pending – 46,750

Gender:

Female – 111,705

Male – 104,135

Pending – 1,842

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.