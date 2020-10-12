A Chilly Night Leads To A Pleasant Tuesday

Weather Update – 7:12 p.m. – Monday, October 12th –

A few showers moved through earlier this evening with a cold front passing through the area around 6 p.m. Since then, northwest winds have increased to 7 to 15 mph and higher gusts. Clearing and cooler skies will greet us overnight and that northwest breeze will have it feeling chilly out there.

TONIGHT:

Grab that jacket heading out in the morning! Clearing skies and colder with overnight lows dropping quickly to the upper 40’s overnight and northwest winds at times gusting to 10 mph will add a colder feel to the air.

A cool start in the morning with temperatures warming to the lower to middle 70’s in the afternoon. Less humid and more comfortable afternoons ahead before our next short lived rain chance on Thursday. We’ll have to watch out for possible frost Thursday and Friday night as lows dip into the middle to upper 30’s. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online

