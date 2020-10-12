Barbie discusses racism in new video from Mattel

Barbie and her friend, Nikki, talk about racism in a new animated video from Mattel.

A clip from the conversation is going viral with more than 3 million views on Twitter.

In the video, Nikki, who’s Black, talks about times she’s experienced discrimination.

Barbie listens and validates her friend.

The two then tell viewers their stories of privilege and discrimination are signs of a bigger issue.

Mattel says the goal of the video is to help girls understand why people across the country are rallying and marching.