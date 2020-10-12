Fast Fiber Internet coming to Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Fast Fiber Internet could be coming to parts of Carroll County.

According to a news release, TEC announced a matching grant for northern Carroll County and McLemoresville from the USDA ReConnect Program. The project costs $3,995,835, but TEC has been awarded $2,709,600 in grants and will provide $1,286,235 toward the program.

The project will cover 38 square miles and will provide Fast Fiber Internet to more than 600 homes, businesses and farms in the area, according to the release.