Friendly Franks Flea Market returns in November

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friendly Franks Flea Market will return to the Jackson Fairgrounds the first weekend in November, according to the market’s Facebook page.

The market had recently been postponed due to COVID-19, but will reopen with safety measures in place.

Masks will be required for both customers and vendors, and hand sanitizer stations will be spread throughout the venue.

No indoor concessions will be served and food/drink will not be allowed inside the building, however a food truck will be available outside.

The flea market is scheduled to be held November 6th, 7th, and 8th.

Parking and admission is free.