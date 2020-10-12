Health department confirms 15 cases of COVID-19; 3,356 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday.

The health department says there are now a total of 3,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Those new cases include eight men and seven women, ranging in age from 20-years-old to 59-years-old.

Five Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one patient hospitalized.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,943 (57.9%)

38301: 1,048 (31.2%)

38356: 57 (1.7%)

38391: 41 (1.2%)

38366: 49 (1.5%)

38343: 36 (1.1%)

38313: 61 (1.8%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.4%)

38362: 41 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 27 (0.8%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,035 (31%)

White: 1,422 (42%)

Asian: 12 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 80 (2%)

Other/Multiracial: 66 (2%)

Unspecified: 741 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,861 (55.4%)

Male: 1,494 (44.5%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,038 (91%)

Not recovered: 51 (2%)

Better:79 (2.5%)

Unknown: 117 (3%)

Deaths: 71 (2%)

Age: