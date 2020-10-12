JMCSS board discusses virtual learning at October work session

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson-Madison County school officials meet after students and staff return to classes from fall break.

Much of the discussion centered around COVID-19, and helping out virtual learners, along with some other good news.

“We’re closer to getting there now because of these grants,” JMCSS chief of staff and public information Greg Hammond said.

Could the Jackson-Madison County School District soon become one-to-one?

“That’s the goal”, said Hammond.

Monday evening, the school board held a work session, and heard the good news of grant money coming to the district.

“This week, we learned that our school district has just been approved for a grant from the Tennessee Department of Education for $800,000,” Hammond said.

The goal of every student having a device has been on the table for a while, but the need grew after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed some students into virtual learning.

The grant will be used not only for buying more devices, but also to help train teachers to use the technology.

“It’s one thing to have devices, but you also need the proper training and know how to put those two together,” Hammond said.

The recommendation was made at the meeting to move some unused money from transportation over to academics to help pay for Wi-Fi devices.

“Since we’ve been in school for a while, we’ve been hearing ‘hey, there’s no more data on my device,'” Hammond said.

School leaders also discussed policies related to school employee safety, such as paid leave for quarantine and telework during emergencies.

“There are some things in place that already allow that, but because of some legal hurdles we have to get through, Attorney Thomas is making some recommendations about some things the board needs to look at,” Hammond said.

The next school board meeting is this Thursday afternoon at 5:30 at Liberty Tech High School.