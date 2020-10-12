JTA partners with city councilman to offer free rides during early voting

JACKSON, Tenn. — When it’s time to go vote during election season, many people don’t have a way to get to the polls.

This year, the Jackson Transit Authority has partnered with Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd to solve the problem during early voting.

“Anyone who wishes to ride will have to contact the Jackson Transit Authority. The transportation will come pick you up, take you to the voting poll, and then we will return you to your particular address,” JTA General Manager Travis Franklin said.

Franklin and Councilman Dodd say it’s important for people to get out and exercise your right to vote — with no excuses.

“We want to provide all citizens of Jackson, Tennessee a ride to the polls for their opportunity to go and vote,” Dodd said. “It’s their right to vote, so we want to give them that opportunity to go and vote.”

If you are going to take the opportunity to ride a bus to the polls, the main thing to remember is that you have to wear a mask.

“We will be following all CDC regulations, and everyone must have on a mask. Social distancing will be in place,” Franklin said. “We just want to give this service to the City of Jackson.”

The offer for a free ride starts this Wednesday, Oct. 14 and will last through the early voting period, which ends on Oct. 29.

You will need to call the Jackson Transit Authority at least a day in advance of when you want to go vote to make sure your ride is scheduled.

For more information, or to schedule a ride, call (731) 423-0200.