Man identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in McNairy County

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have identified the man killed in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the incident began around 1:15 Monday morning on U.S. Highway 45 in Chester County.

Officers from the Henderson Police Department attempted a traffic stop after receiving a call of a possible impaired driver.

Authorities later determined the vehicle in question was driven by 24-year-old Anthony Jones.

Also according to the release, Jones led officers on a chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour.

Jones eventually wrecked along Highway 45 in Bethel Springs in McNairy County.

According to the release, he then got out of the car and appeared to indicate he had a firearm.

Two Henderson officers gave verbal commands to Jones, which they say he disregarded.

Officers attempted to subdue Jones with an electroshock weapon, which the release says proved to be ineffective.

As the situation escalated, one of the officers fired two shots from a service weapon, striking Jones, according to the release.

Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and EMS, Jones later died at a hospital in Corinth, Mississippi.

The release states a firearm was not recovered and it was later determined that the car Jones was driving was reported stolen in Jackson.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.