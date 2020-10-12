One injured in officer-involved shooting in McNairy County

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was injured Monday morning in an officer-involved shooting in McNairy County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says the incident involved officers with the Henderson Police Department and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was shot and is currently in an area hospital, according to the TBI. Their condition is currently unknown.

The TBI says no law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as more information becomes available.