Red Cross prepares to deploy Hurricane Delta relief

JACKSON, Tenn.– After a third hurricane in a short period of time, the Red Cross is preparing to deploy volunteers.

Those who are equipped and trained are preparing to leave in what might be 2 or 3 days..

Executive director of the Midwest Chapter, David Hicks says they are still in the process of finding volunteers to go out and help in response to Delta. Hicks says people that can not volunteer due to travel or time can give the greatest gift by making a financial contribution.

“Approximately 10 volunteers deployed from the Jackson chapter in response to the recent hurricanes. Some of our Laura and Sally respondents may turn around after a very brief break and go back out. It’s just amazing the selflessness of our volunteers that shows up during this time,” Hicks says.