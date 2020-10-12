Salvation Army prepares to assist in Hurricane Delta relief

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is gearing up to help people affected by Hurricane Delta.

Delta hit the Gulf Coast last Thursday, and many people were impacted by the storm.

The Salvation Army in Jackson is helping to provide resources for Hurricane Delta relief.

Salvation Army Lt. Mark Cancia tells us how you can pitch in to assist.

“The community can support us by making a financial contribution because, as soon as we get that call, we’ll have to secure the resources needed, whether that be food, water, cups or cleaning kits,” Cancia said.

