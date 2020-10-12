Women’s gym promotes health and sisterhood in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the holidays right around the corner, Barbell Beauties in Jackson is looking to keep you fit and healthy.

Owner Natalia Cathey says she was inspired to start the gym to build a sisterhood in a gym setting.

“Barbell Beauties is Jackson’s one and only women’s gym, so it’s just having the comfort of a women-only atmosphere to support you through your fitness and health journey,” Cathey said.

Cathey says being busy with family and friends during the holidays can sometimes make us forget about our physical health.

“I think it’s important all year-round to stay active and healthy, but especially during the holidays,” Cathey said. “We’re out and about more and it’s so important to stay fit for health — your physical health, and even your mental health.”

During the holidays it’s important to understand that depression is more common, and Cathey says working out can keep it at bay.

“A lot of people don’t have family and friends here, so you have that feeling of being alone or not having somebody to go to, and I think a gym atmosphere really helps that, especially this one having a sisterhood to go to for motivation and just some people to talk to,” Cathey said.

Cathey says there’s a wide variety of classes, even offering trapeze yoga, and she is sure there is something for everyone at Barbell Beauties.

“We teach boot camps, I focus on functional fitness,” Cathey said. “We have cross-training so we have some high intensity workouts that work more on your cardio, and then we also have muscle building.”

Cathey says the feedback she receives from her classes have been nothing but positive.

Members say it’s such a great atmosphere and they truly feel the support from within.

Barbell Beauties is open six days a week, offering a morning and an evening class.

