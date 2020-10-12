Zombie paintball offers safe Halloween fun for families

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Halloween is right around the corner, and if you enjoy spooky zombies and paintball, the Zombie Trail Paintball & Corn Maze in Humboldt is making sure you’re having plenty of fun safely.

“For COVID-19 specifically, we’re checking temperatures for everyone before they cross the bridge into the ticket buying area. After their temperature is checked, they’re told that anytime they can’t social distance they have to wear a mask,” said Barry Britain, co-owner of Zombie Trail Paintball & Corn Maze.

Due to COVID-19, there are new safety guidelines at the Zombie Trail Paintball and Corn Maze.

This event occurs every year around Halloween time. Britain says you get on a trailer at night and for half a mile you can shoot glow zombies with a paintball around a huge corn maze.

But due to COVID-19, this year it’s a little different.

“Before they board the trailer, everyone is given hand sanitizer and every gun is wiped done in between each group,” said Britain.

The owners of the zombie paintball are preparing each trailer early in the day before the event starts. Britain says they started the event to give people something fun to do and this year they are making sure everyone have a great time but safely.

“To have a good time, to do something different, and then it expanded, so we started off with two trailers the first year and because of the demand we added three additional, so we run five trailers continuously.”

For more information, click here.