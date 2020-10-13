19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 3,375 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,375.
Those cases include 11 men and seven women, ranging in age from 14-years-old to 78-years-old. One of those patients did not confirm their gender.
Five Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. One of those patients is on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,955 (57.9%)
- 38301: 1,051 (31.1%)
- 38356: 57 (1.7%)
- 38391: 41 (1.2%)
- 38366: 49 (1.4%)
- 38343: 36 (1.1%)
- 38313: 63 (1.9%)
- 38392: 23 (0.7%)
- 38355: 16 (0.5%)
- 38362: 41 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 28 (0.8%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,036 (31%)
- White: 1,428 (42%)
- Asian: 12 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 67 (2%)
- Unspecified: 752 (22%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,871 (55.4%)
- Male: 1,502 (44.5%)
- Unknown: 2 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,040 (90.1%)
- Not recovered: 54 (1.6%)
- Better: 86 (2.5%)
- Unknown: 124 (3.7%)
- Deaths: 71 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 148 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 437 (13%)
- 21 – 30 years: 641 (19%)
- 31 – 40 years: 506 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 457 (13%)
- 51 – 60 years: 491 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 358 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 194 (6%)
- 80+: 131 (4%)
- Unknown: 12 (0.5%)