19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 3,375 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,375.

Those cases include 11 men and seven women, ranging in age from 14-years-old to 78-years-old. One of those patients did not confirm their gender.

Five Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. One of those patients is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,955 (57.9%)

38301: 1,051 (31.1%)

38356: 57 (1.7%)

38391: 41 (1.2%)

38366: 49 (1.4%)

38343: 36 (1.1%)

38313: 63 (1.9%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 16 (0.5%)

38362: 41 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 28 (0.8%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,036 (31%)

White: 1,428 (42%)

Asian: 12 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 67 (2%)

Unspecified: 752 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,871 (55.4%)

Male: 1,502 (44.5%)

Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,040 (90.1%)

Not recovered: 54 (1.6%)

Better: 86 (2.5%)

Unknown: 124 (3.7%)

Deaths: 71 (2%)

Age: