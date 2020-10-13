19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 3,375 total

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,375.

Coronavirus

Those cases include 11 men and seven women, ranging in age from 14-years-old to 78-years-old. One of those patients did not confirm their gender.

Five Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. One of those patients is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,955 (57.9%)
  • 38301: 1,051 (31.1%)
  • 38356: 57 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 41 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 49 (1.4%)
  • 38343: 36 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 63 (1.9%)
  • 38392: 23 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 16 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 41 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 28 (0.8%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,036 (31%)
  • White: 1,428 (42%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 80 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 67 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 752 (22%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,871 (55.4%)
  • Male: 1,502 (44.5%)
  • Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,040 (90.1%)
  • Not recovered: 54 (1.6%)
  • Better: 86 (2.5%)
  • Unknown: 124 (3.7%)
  • Deaths: 71 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 148 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 437 (13%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 641 (19%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 506 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 457 (13%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 491 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 358 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 194 (6%)
  • 80+: 131 (4%)
  • Unknown: 12 (0.5%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts