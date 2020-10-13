218,829 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,797 deaths, 1,068 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 218,829 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, October 13. In addition, 2,797 people have died and 1,068 are currently hospitalized. Another 196,940 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 10,223 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 130 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,428

Bedford County – 1,523

Benton County – 366

Bledsoe County – 898

Blount County – 2,911

Bradley County – 3,266

Campbell County – 721

Cannon County – 361

Carroll County – 1,058

Carter County — 1,332

Cheatham County – 908

Chester County – 690

Claiborne County – 479

Clay County – 325

Cocke County – 865

Coffee County – 1,612

Crockett County — 681

Cumberland County – 1,408

Davidson County – 28,629

Decatur County – 592

DeKalb County – 637

Dickson County – 1,462

Dyer County – 1,801

Fayette County – 1,414

Fentress County – 785

Franklin County – 1,144

Gibson County – 1,960

Giles County – 815

Grainger County – 486

Greene County – 1,374

Grundy County – 462

Hamblen County – 2,229

Hamilton County – 10,866

Hancock County – 111

Hardeman County — 1,708

Hardin County – 1,219

Hawkins County – 995

Haywood County — 1,150

Henderson County — 1,316

Henry County — 696

Hickman County – 702

Houston County – 361

Humphreys County – 358

Jackson County – 395

Jefferson County – 1,368

Johnson County – 1,049

Knox County – 11,106

Lake County – 951

Lauderdale County – 1,195

Lawrence County – 1,307

Lewis County — 291

Lincoln County – 735

Loudon County – 1,459

Macon County – 1,199

Madison County – 3,415

Marion County – 633

Marshall County – 956

Maury County – 2,805

McMinn County – 1,357

McNairy County — 1,042

Meigs County – 262

Monroe County – 1,209

Montgomery County – 3,592

Moore County — 222

Morgan County — 376

Obion County — 1,520

Overton County – 1,014

Perry County – 170

Pickett County — 212

Polk County – 449

Putnam County – 3,833

Rhea County – 981

Roane County – 1,084

Robertson County – 2,396

Rutherford County – 10,510

Scott County – 283

Sequatchie County – 284

Sevier County – 2,973

Shelby County – 33,167

Smith County – 885

Stewart County — 290

Sullivan County – 2,782

Sumner County – 5,338

Tipton County – 2,084

Trousdale County – 1,714

Unicoi County – 307

Union County — 461

Van Buren County – 181

Warren County – 1,230

Washington County – 2,783

Wayne County – 1,543

Weakley County — 1,380

White County – 1,000

Williamson County – 6,163

Wilson County – 4,118

Out of state – 3,406

Pending – 3,460

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 282

Asian – 1,945

Black or African-American – 38,063

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 165

Other/Multiracial – 25,100

White – 121,978

Pending – 31,296

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 145,817

Hispanic – 26,161

Pending – 46,851

Gender:

Female – 112,336

Male – 104,647

Pending – 1,846

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.