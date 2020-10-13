Carroll County Sheriff’s Office seeking location of missing 14-year-old

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Conor Alan Baumgardner.

Conor was last seen Monday night at a residence on Flatbottom Road in Cedar Grove. Police believe he disappeared sometime between 10 p.m. Monday night and 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Conor was last seen wearing a red pullover, a lime green shirt, blue jeans and red shoes with black spiderwebs on them.

He is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 115 lbs. Conor has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 968-8947.