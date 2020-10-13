City council moves forward on $5 million request from fire department

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council is moving forward on a $5 million request from the fire department.

They held a special called meeting over video conference Tuesday morning.

The request has already passed one vote, but for one of this size, it needs two.

With the money, the fire department plans on replacing seven trucks that are out of date.

They needed the votes to go through quickly because some of the trucks are on a lot, and they want to purchase them before someone else does.

“The 107 Aerial, the tower, and the two rescue pumpers are still available,” said Don Friddle, deputy chief of the Jackson Fire Department. “It looks like we’re going to build three Saber Pumpers.”

Last week, the fire department got a look at one of the trucks.

They plan on having some of them in service by the end of the calendar year.