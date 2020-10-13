Clear And Cold Overnight

Weather Update – 8:30 p.m. – Tuesday, October 13th –

TONIGHT:

Another chilly night ahead with lows dropping to the lower 40’s under clear skies.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and warmer on Wednesday with highs around the 80 degree mark.

A cool start in the morning with temperatures warming to the lower to middle 70's in the afternoon. Less humid and more comfortable afternoons ahead before our next short lived rain chance on Thursday night. We'll have to watch out for possible frost Friday night as lows dip into the middle to lower to middle 30's.

