Election commission prepares for early voting to kick off Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Early voting for this November’s election kicks off Wednesday.

The Madison County Election Commission was busy all day Tuesday getting prepared.

They are putting up plexiglass to separate voters and poll workers, and you’ll have markers spaced out telling you where to stand.

Due to the pandemic, they’re expecting more people to come through early voting.

“Well on a normal presidential election, we have long lines,” said Kim Buckley, administrator of elections for Madison County. “But, we have always prided ourselves on our efficiency, so we’re going to try to do that and still do a good job with the integrity of the election.”

Early voting is October 14-29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

It’s at the Madison County Agricultural Complex on North Parkway, across the street from the school board central office.