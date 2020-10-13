Henderson Police Department identifies officers involved in fatal shooting

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department has identified two officers who were involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting early Monday morning in McNairy County.

Henderson Police Chief Gary Davidson says Officer Kyle Carter and Officer Danielle Cook were involved in the shooting.

In a news release, Davidson says Carter has been with the Henderson Police Department for seven years, and Cook has been with the department for two years.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Highway 45 in Bethel Springs in McNairy County. The TBI says the incident happened just before 1:15 a.m. in Chester County, when officers with the Henderson Police Department attempted to stop Anthony Jones, 24.

According to a news release, Jones led officers on a pursuit, which ended in Bethel Springs when Jones wrecked. The TBI says it was later determined Jones was driving a car that had been reported stolen from Jackson.

Jones exited the vehicle after the wreck, according to the TBI, and indicated he had a gun.

The release says two officers gave Jones commands, which he ignored, and officers attempted to subdue Jones with an electroshock weapon.

The situation escalated, resulting in one of the officers shooting twice at Jones, hitting him. Jones later died at a hospital in Corinth, Mississippi, according to the TBI.

No weapon was recovered at the scene, according to the TBI.

No law enforcement officers were injured.