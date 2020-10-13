Mugshots : Madison County : 10/09/20 – 10/13/20

1/33 Montavis Pirtle Second degree murder, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

2/33 Marvin Scott Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

3/33 Alvin Jones Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/33 Amy Sabado Failure to appear

5/33 Antoine Robinson Violation of probation



6/33 Bradley Perry Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

7/33 Bratley McNeal Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, driving under the influence

8/33 Brittany Vaden Failure to appear

9/33 Caleb Houston Public intoxication

10/33 Curtis Rose Violation of probation, violation of community corrections



11/33 Courtney McCorkle Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/33 Dennis Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

13/33 Francesca Cole Simple domestic assault

14/33 Glen Stegall Vandalism

15/33 Gregory Evans Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license



16/33 Jamarcus Moffett Simple domestic assault

17/33 Jamarien Douglass Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence

18/33 James Yelverton Failure to appear

19/33 Jimmie Woods Vandalism

20/33 John Thomas Violation of probation



21/33 Joseph Reynolds Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

22/33 Joshua Anderson Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault

23/33 Kaychelle Webster Shoplifting/theft of property

24/33 Kyala Deberry Theft of property under $1,000

25/33 Lekisher Delaney Assault



26/33 Lukus Alexander Aggravated domestic assault

27/33 Maurice Givens Aggravated domestic assault

28/33 Rahim Kamara Aggravated assault

29/33 Tequilla Jones Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

30/33 Tyler Pierce Simple domestic assault



31/33 Tyler Reese Failure to appear

32/33 Wendie Amonett Failure to appear

33/33 William Colburn Driving under the influence, speeding



































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/13/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.