Water boil notice issued for JEA customers in Medina, Three Way

JACKSON, Tenn. — A water boil notice has been issued for Jackson Energy Authority water customers in the Medina and Three Way area following an unplanned water main break.

JEA water customers in the affected area are advised to boil water prior to using it for drinking or food preparation for a period of 48 hours from the time the notice was issued (approx. 10 a.m. Tuesday).

JEA also advises customers to take the following precautions:

1. Prior to boiling, the water should be strained through a clean cloth to remove any sediment or floating material. 2. The water should be heated to a vigorous, rolling boil and the rolling boil should be for one-minute duration to insure disinfection.

If you have any questions, contact JEA at (731) 422-7500.