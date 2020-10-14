220,538 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,828 deaths, 1,101 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 220,538 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, October 14. In addition, 2,828 people have died and 1,101 are currently hospitalized. Another 198,465 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 10,522 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 130 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,463

Bedford County – 1,536

Benton County – 368

Bledsoe County – 901

Blount County – 2,947

Bradley County – 3,279

Campbell County – 747

Cannon County – 361

Carroll County – 1,063

Carter County — 1,339

Cheatham County – 912

Chester County – 699

Claiborne County – 484

Clay County – 344

Cocke County – 870

Coffee County – 1,630

Crockett County — 699

Cumberland County – 1,427

Davidson County – 28,717

Decatur County – 600

DeKalb County – 645

Dickson County – 1,472

Dyer County – 1,840

Fayette County – 1,432

Fentress County – 802

Franklin County – 1,154

Gibson County – 1,982

Giles County – 824

Grainger County – 491

Greene County – 1,383

Grundy County – 467

Hamblen County – 2,254

Hamilton County – 10,730

Hancock County – 112

Hardeman County — 1,727

Hardin County – 1,240

Hawkins County – 1,016

Haywood County — 1,159

Henderson County — 1,327

Henry County — 697

Hickman County – 710

Houston County – 370

Humphreys County – 367

Jackson County – 399

Jefferson County – 1,380

Johnson County – 1,050

Knox County – 11,257

Lake County – 952

Lauderdale County – 1,206

Lawrence County – 1,332

Lewis County — 294

Lincoln County – 745

Loudon County – 1,483

Macon County – 1,214

Madison County – 3,432

Marion County – 640

Marshall County – 968

Maury County – 2,858

McMinn County – 1,370

McNairy County — 1,048

Meigs County – 265

Monroe County – 1,239

Montgomery County – 3,623

Moore County — 227

Morgan County — 380

Obion County — 1,555

Overton County – 1,032

Perry County – 175

Pickett County — 218

Polk County – 448

Putnam County – 3,899

Rhea County – 988

Roane County – 1,111

Robertson County – 2,401

Rutherford County – 10,570

Scott County – 294

Sequatchie County – 289

Sevier County – 3,006

Shelby County – 33,288

Smith County – 896

Stewart County — 294

Sullivan County – 2,830

Sumner County – 5,360

Tipton County – 2,113

Trousdale County – 1,717

Unicoi County – 309

Union County — 470

Van Buren County – 185

Warren County – 1,252

Washington County – 2,801

Wayne County – 1,546

Weakley County — 1,394

White County – 1,014

Williamson County – 6,194

Wilson County – 4,155

Out of state – 3,398

Pending – 3,387

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 285

Asian – 1,960

Black or African-American – 38,411

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 166

Other/Multiracial – 25,345

White – 123,977

Pending – 30,394

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 148,609

Hispanic – 26,285

Pending – 45,644

Gender:

Female – 113,288

Male – 105,413

Pending – 1,837

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.