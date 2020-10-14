Family seeks answers following officer-involved fatal shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A family is looking for answers in the death of Anthony Jones.

“He used to bring strays home, and he used to play with his toys, and I still remember and envision him as that same lovable little boy,” said Tracy Jones, Anthony Jones’ aunt.

She says that is how she remembers her nephew, who was shot by police Monday morning.

WBBJ Reporter Julia Ewoldt sat down with Jones Wednesday afternoon, just two days after the shooting. The shooting occurred on Highway 45 in Bethel Springs Monday morning.

She shared the raw feelings going through her mind.

“First and foremost, we’re just wanting to know why. What happened? We have no answers to what happened, and it’s making it harder for us to deal with it because we don’t have any answers,” Jones said.

They say Anthony Jones was driving a car reported stolen out of Jackson when Henderson police tried to pull him over. A car chase ensued with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The TBI said after Anthony Jones wrecked the car, he got out and told police he had a gun. Police used a taser on him, which they say was ineffective. Then they shot him.

Later, when police went to look for a gun, they didn’t find one.

“If it was justifiable, we can accept that. But from what we’re gathering, it’s anything but,” Jones said.

The family says they haven’t identified Anthony Jones’ body, and only found out what happened through WBBJ. Now they want the full story from the TBI.

“It shouldn’t have happened like that, for him or for anybody. I just don’t know what to say at this point,” Jones said.

The Henderson Police Department has now identified the two officers involved as Kyle Carter and Danielle Cook. The department couldn’t provide photos, but did confirm they are currently on administrative leave.

Now a man is dead, two officers are on leave, and a family is looking for closure, leaning on the memories they have with their loved one.

“I saw him a few months ago. He hugged me and told me he loved me. He was just a lovable person,” Jones said.

The TBI says as of Wednesday morning, there are no updates to share. They say the investigation is ongoing.

The family is asking anyone with information to email answersforanthony@gmail.com.