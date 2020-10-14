Governor, health commissioner discuss new COVID-19 trends in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee held a virtual news conference after one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

During the call, Gov. Lee and Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey discussed where our state is in relation to the virus.

“Maria and I are quarantining at home, as a result of one of my detail testing positive for COVID,” Gov. Lee said. “Everyone that the detail has been in close contact with will be traced, and those folks will be notified.”

Wednesday, Gov. Lee said one of his security detail members tested positive for COVID-19, which changed the plans for his weekly news conference.

He says he took a test and it came back negative. He plans to work through the quarantine from home, and so does first lady Maria Lee.

Piercey gave an update on Tennessee COVID-19 numbers and how we’re doing in the pandemic. She says the case count is steady to slightly increasing, but with new and alarming trends. One of those trends is the average age for case infections.

“Our average case age now is 43-years-old, and our average hospitalization age is 70-years-old,” Piercey said. “This is no longer limited to younger people or college-age students who are out and about. This is now hitting those of us in middle age, and those of us at higher risk, and so I think that’s important for you to note.”

Another alarming trend impacts rural populations.

“Our death rate in the rural population is double that in the urban population,” Piercey said.

She also noted health conditions associated with more deaths from COVID-19 include heart disease, obesity, COPD, emphysema and hypertension.

“Do those three W’s: Wash your hands, wear your mask, watch your distance, particularly if you’re in one of those high-risk categories that I noted,” Piercey said.

Piercey also encouraged Tennesseans to get their flu shot if they haven’t already.