Health department confirms 45 new cases of COVID-19, additional death

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional death due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says a 55-year-old man died Oct. 1 due to complications from the virus. A total of 72 Madison County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,420.

Those new cases include 15 men and 21 women, with nine individuals whose gender is currently unknown. They range in age from 10-years-old to 79-years-old.

There are currently four Madison County residents, and one of those patients is currently hospitalized.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,987 (58.1%)

38301: 1,056 (30.9%)

38356: 57 (1.6%)

38391: 41 (1.2%)

38366: 50 (1.4%)

38343: 36 (1%)

38313: 64 (1.9%)

38392: 23 (0.7%)

38355: 16 (0.5%)

38362: 41 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 34 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,040 (30%)

White: 1,439 (42%)

Asian: 12 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 82 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 70 (2%)

Unspecified: 777 (23%)

Gender:

Female: 1,892 (55.3%)

Male: 1,514 (44.4%)

Unknown: 11 (0.3%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,108 (90.9%)

Not recovered: 42 (1.2%)

Better: 72 (2.1%)

Unknown: 126 (3.7%)

Deaths: 72 (2.1%)

Age: