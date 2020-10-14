Jackson Symphony to hold weekend concert

Ali Mason

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you long for the sounds of a symphony, you’re in luck this weekend.

The Jackson Symphony will hold an American themed brass and percussion concert Saturday evening.

There will be one show at 6 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Both will be at the First Baptist Church in Jackson. If you attend, you’re asked to social distance and wear a mask.

“We’re excited to be playing right now. We know it’s a different kind of year, but what a great year to play and what a wonderful opportunity for people to come out and hear live music,” said Jackson Symphony Executive Director Sherry Freeman.

Tickets are $35. You can buy them at the door, but you are encouraged to buy them in advance.

