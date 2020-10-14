Milan man sentenced for possessing firearm as felon

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Milan man has been sentenced to federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Michael Peoples was sentenced in early October.

The release says that Peoples had already served a six-year state sentence for aggravated assault in Gibson County, and was released in July 2018.

Around three month later, he was found asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at a stop sign in Milan and charged with driving under the influence, according to the release.

The release says police searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol under the driver’s seat.

In February of 2020, Peoples pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the release says.

He was sentenced to over four years in federal prison, according to the release.