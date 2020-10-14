Mugshots : Madison County : 10/13/20 – 10/14/20

1/9 RAVEN BLOOMINGBURG Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/9 ASHLEY ROUSE Failure to appear

3/9 BOBBIE LEE REID JR Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections

4/9 COREY LEE BRADEN Simple domestic assault

5/9 DONALD FANNIN Simple domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest



6/9 DONTARRIUS HURT Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/9 JUSTIN COFFMAN Bomb threat, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/9 MARVIN EARL ELLIS Schedule IV drug violations, driving under the influence, evading arrest

9/9 MICHAEL SOLBERG Failure to appear



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/14/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.