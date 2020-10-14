Mugshots : Madison County : 10/13/20 – 10/14/20 October 14, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9RAVEN BLOOMINGBURG Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9ASHLEY ROUSE Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9BOBBIE LEE REID JR Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9COREY LEE BRADEN Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9DONALD FANNIN Simple domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9DONTARRIUS HURT Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9JUSTIN COFFMAN Bomb threat, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9MARVIN EARL ELLIS Schedule IV drug violations, driving under the influence, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9MICHAEL SOLBERG Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/14/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest