Showers Ahead And Turning Colder

Weather Update –6:30 p.m. – Wednesday, October 14th –

TONIGHT:

Another mild and pleasant evening ahead with plenty of sunshine and temperatures dropping into the the 60’s around dark. Clear skies and overnight lows to around 49 by in the morning with light south winds around 5 mph.

THURSDAY:

A fast moving cold front will bring an increase of cloudiness in the afternoon with a 30% chance of a short lived shower in the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the middle 70’s with temperatures turning sharply colder in the evening with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Our next short lived rain chance on Thursday Evening. We’ll have to watch out for possible frost Friday night as lows dip into the middle to lower to middle 30’s. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online

Brian Davis



Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

Brian Davis IMDB