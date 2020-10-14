Sunny And Pleasant!

Weather Update: Wednesday, October 14 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another rather chilly start to the morning as expected with lows in the low 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine again today with temps ramping a bit warmer into the upper 70s later this afternoon. there is a cold front just to the north of the Tennessee valley. The front will not actually move into the area, however it will lead to some rising heights which will allow temperatures to climb a bit warmer to the upper 70s, possibly an 80°F or two in there as well. The third cold front in the series of front, or the 2nd across West Tennessee wlll arrive by tomorrow Afternoon. Expect skies to cloud up with the chance of rain ramping up through the evening.



