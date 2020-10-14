UPDATE: Missing East Tennessee children found safe

UPDATE:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two missing children have been found safe.

The TBI issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. They were found safe shortly after the alert.

EARLIER STORY:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for two children in East Tennessee.

#TNAMBERAlert: We need your help to find 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones, who are missing from Erwin. Both children may be with Jason Simon. He is wanted by the Erwin Police Department on kidnapping charges. Spot them? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/jdd2UawGne — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 15, 2020

The TBI says 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones were last in Erwin, in East Tennessee, on Wednesday.

The TBI says that the children may be with 38-year-old Jason Simon, who is the non-custodial father of the children, according to a Tweet from the TBI.

Jason Simon is wanted by the Erwin Police Department on kidnapping charges, according to the TBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.