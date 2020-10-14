THP investigating two-vehicle crash in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash near the intersection of Highway 104 and State Route 457 in Gibson County.

THP says two vehicles were involved in the wreck, including a commercial vehicle.

Traffic is currently being rerouted on Highway 104.

THP confirms injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries were not immediately available.

