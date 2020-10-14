Voters head to the polls for first day of early voting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of Madison County are heading to the polls to get their early votes in.

At the Madison County Election Office Wednesday morning, long lines could be seen wrapped around the entire building. Multiple residents wanted to be first in line for early voting.

“I came out today because I just want to have my voice heard, and I believe that early voting was best for me,” said voter Rita Crayton.

For some, this is their first time voting ever. They say they believe their vote matters more in this election than any other election in the past.

“I think it’s more important now because I think people’s lives are more at stake and I feel like voting. I’m getting a chance to exercise my right to the American dream,” Crayton said.

“Voting is very important, and I think we deserve a president that will hear us and respect our opinions and bring the country together as a whole,” said voter Sharon Jones.

Voter Ricky Henegar says he decided to early vote to get it out the way. He says he hopes he can be an example for more people to vote.

“In the past it hasn’t been heard. Right now, that I’m on WBBJ and people see me, maybe they will come out and vote,” Henegar said.

Early voting continues until October 29. You’ll notice line spacing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Madison County Election Commission says a total of 1,815 ballots were cast on Wednesday.

The Commission says that makes a total of 3,274 when combined with those cast at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and absentee ballots that were already cast.

The Commission says that is 5% of the 63,105 registered voters in the county.

If you do not early vote, you can vote on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 3.

For more information on voting in Madison County, click here.