2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 47 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional deaths due to COVID-19.

The health department says those patients are a 74-year-old woman, who died Oct. 8, and a 62-year-old woman, who died Oct. 11.

A total of 74 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department has also confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. Those cases include 17 men, 25 women, and five people whose genders have not been confirmed.

Those cases range in age from 1-year-old to 85-years-old.

Eight Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. Three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,010 (58%)
  • 38301: 1,076 (31%)
  • 38356: 57 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 41 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 51 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 36 (1%)
  • 38313: 65 (1.9%)
  • 38392: 23 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 16 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 41 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 8 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 35 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,051 (30%)
  • White: 1,454 (42%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 82 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 70 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 798 (23%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,911 (55.1%)
  • Male: 1,540 (44.4%)
  • Unknown: 16 (0.5%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,140 (90.6%)
  • Not recovered: 35 (1%)
  • Better: 74 (2.1%)
  • Unknown: 144 (4.2%)
  • Deaths: 74 (2.1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 151 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 444 (13%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 648 (19%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 517 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 472 (13.6%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 506 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 369 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 199 (6%)
  • 80+: 134 (4%)
  • Unknown: 27 (0.7%)
