2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 47 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional deaths due to COVID-19.

The health department says those patients are a 74-year-old woman, who died Oct. 8, and a 62-year-old woman, who died Oct. 11.

A total of 74 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department has also confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. Those cases include 17 men, 25 women, and five people whose genders have not been confirmed.

Those cases range in age from 1-year-old to 85-years-old.

Eight Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. Three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,010 (58%)

38301: 1,076 (31%)

38356: 57 (1.6%)

38391: 41 (1.2%)

38366: 51 (1.5%)

38343: 36 (1%)

38313: 65 (1.9%)

38392: 23 (0.6%)

38355: 16 (0.5%)

38362: 41 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 8 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 35 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,051 (30%)

White: 1,454 (42%)

Asian: 12 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 82 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 70 (2%)

Unspecified: 798 (23%)

Gender:

Female: 1,911 (55.1%)

Male: 1,540 (44.4%)

Unknown: 16 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,140 (90.6%)

Not recovered: 35 (1%)

Better: 74 (2.1%)

Unknown: 144 (4.2%)

Deaths: 74 (2.1%)

Age: