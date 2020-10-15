2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 47 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional deaths due to COVID-19.
The health department says those patients are a 74-year-old woman, who died Oct. 8, and a 62-year-old woman, who died Oct. 11.
A total of 74 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department has also confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. Those cases include 17 men, 25 women, and five people whose genders have not been confirmed.
Those cases range in age from 1-year-old to 85-years-old.
Eight Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. Three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,010 (58%)
- 38301: 1,076 (31%)
- 38356: 57 (1.6%)
- 38391: 41 (1.2%)
- 38366: 51 (1.5%)
- 38343: 36 (1%)
- 38313: 65 (1.9%)
- 38392: 23 (0.6%)
- 38355: 16 (0.5%)
- 38362: 41 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 8 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 35 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,051 (30%)
- White: 1,454 (42%)
- Asian: 12 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 82 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 70 (2%)
- Unspecified: 798 (23%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,911 (55.1%)
- Male: 1,540 (44.4%)
- Unknown: 16 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,140 (90.6%)
- Not recovered: 35 (1%)
- Better: 74 (2.1%)
- Unknown: 144 (4.2%)
- Deaths: 74 (2.1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 151 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 444 (13%)
- 21 – 30 years: 648 (19%)
- 31 – 40 years: 517 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 472 (13.6%)
- 51 – 60 years: 506 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 369 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 199 (6%)
- 80+: 134 (4%)
- Unknown: 27 (0.7%)