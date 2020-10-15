222,827 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,864 deaths, 1,149 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 222,827 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, October 15. In addition, 2,864 people have died and 1,149 are currently hospitalized. Another 200,164 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 10,711 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 133 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,486

Bedford County – 1,548

Benton County – 370

Bledsoe County – 906

Blount County – 2,974

Bradley County – 3,306

Campbell County – 786

Cannon County – 366

Carroll County – 1,072

Carter County — 1,359

Cheatham County – 927

Chester County – 703

Claiborne County – 487

Clay County – 351

Cocke County – 878

Coffee County – 1,668

Crockett County — 715

Cumberland County – 1,446

Davidson County – 28,895

Decatur County – 607

DeKalb County – 653

Dickson County – 1,487

Dyer County – 1,874

Fayette County – 1,453

Fentress County – 812

Franklin County – 1,169

Gibson County – 1,997

Giles County – 850

Grainger County – 497

Greene County – 1,435

Grundy County – 483

Hamblen County – 2,271

Hamilton County – 10,785

Hancock County – 112

Hardeman County — 1,733

Hardin County – 1,245

Hawkins County – 1,039

Haywood County — 1,169

Henderson County — 1,335

Henry County — 708

Hickman County – 711

Houston County – 373

Humphreys County – 377

Jackson County – 403

Jefferson County – 1,393

Johnson County – 1,060

Knox County – 11,389

Lake County – 954

Lauderdale County – 1,232

Lawrence County – 1,368

Lewis County — 300

Lincoln County – 763

Loudon County – 1,498

Macon County – 1,231

Madison County – 3,468

Marion County – 652

Marshall County – 987

Maury County – 2,874

McMinn County – 1,406

McNairy County — 1,058

Meigs County – 269

Monroe County – 1,263

Montgomery County – 3,678

Moore County — 228

Morgan County — 391

Obion County — 1,580

Overton County – 1,055

Perry County – 176

Pickett County — 220

Polk County – 451

Putnam County – 3,948

Rhea County – 998

Roane County – 1,123

Robertson County – 2,419

Rutherford County – 10,637

Scott County – 299

Sequatchie County – 301

Sevier County – 3,044

Shelby County – 33,443

Smith County – 907

Stewart County — 297

Sullivan County – 2,914

Sumner County – 5,428

Tipton County – 2,123

Trousdale County – 1,717

Unicoi County – 330

Union County — 474

Van Buren County – 186

Warren County – 1,282

Washington County – 2,855

Wayne County – 1,546

Weakley County — 1,400

White County – 1,032

Williamson County – 6,274

Wilson County – 4,176

Out of state – 3,472

Pending – 3,437

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 286

Asian – 1,971

Black or African-American – 38,664

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 168

Other/Multiracial – 168

White – 125,536

Pending – 30,733

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 150,331

Hispanic – 26,387

Pending – 46,109

Gender:

Female – 114,534

Male – 106,445

Pending – 1,848

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.