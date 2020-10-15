$5,000 in grants given to JMCSS by credit union

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School board met for the month of October and had some positive news.

Five $1,000 grants from Leaders Credit Union were given to the school system. Each one went to teachers at different schools for different uses.

They went to South Side High School, Community Montessori School, Madison Academic High School, Jackson Central-Merry Early College High, and one for parent engagement.

“The excellence that these schools show is beyond comparison to anything I can think of,” said School Board Chairman James “Pete” Johnson.

JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King also announced that no students have transmitted COVID-19 to each other while in school buildings.

“There has not been a transmission where we noted where a student transmitted it from another student in one of our buildings. Now, what’s happening after school, it’s a totally different story,” King said.

School officials also gave a shout out to all of the teachers for their resilience while teaching in a pandemic.