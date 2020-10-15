Crockett Co. man to serve four years on federal gun charge

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Crockett County man is sentenced to more than four years in federal custody on gun charges.

According to a news release, Christopher Ethan Webb, 24, is accused of having a gun after being convicted in state court on two counts of aggravated assault following a shooting. Webb was released in December 2019 after serving a five year sentence, according to the release.

The release says Webb was arrested again in January 2020 after agents with the 28th Judicial District Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force searched his Alamo home and found a Glock .40-caliber pistol in an air duct.

Webb was sentenced to serve 57 months in federal prison, followed by another three years of supervised release.