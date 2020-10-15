Dyer Co. man sentenced to 12 years on drug charges

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Dyer County man is sentenced to more than 12 years on drug distribution charges.

William Frank Perry, 49, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and marijuana after a 2018 investigation.

According to a news release, investigators with the Dyersburg Police Department and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, joined by the U.S. Marshals, attempted to arrest Perry at his home in December 2018.

The release says Perry was not home at the time, but his sister was getting in a car in the driveway and investigators told her to contact her brother.

When Perry arrived, he was arrested and agents found a black bag in the front passenger side floorboard of the vehicle, which Perry claimed ownership of, the release says.

Investigator searched Perry’s belongings and the bag, and located 6.5 grams of crack cocaine, 5.5 grams of methamphetamine, more than a pound of marijuana and more than $3,000 in cash.

Perry was sentenced to serve 151 months, and an additional three years of supervised release.