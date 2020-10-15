Henry Co. extends mask mandate to Oct. 23

PARIS, Tenn. — Henry County announced it is extending the mask requirement an additional week.

A news release from the county says the mandate was originally set to expire Thursday at midnight. The mandate will now last until Friday, October 23.

“Although the state of Tennessee is seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide, Henry County continues to experience lower positive case rates, averaging 3.86 cases reported each day for the past seven days,” said Henry County Mayor Brent Greer.

The release says the Henry County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. by appointment only.