Increasing Clouds And Breezy, Showers Later

Weather Update: Thursday October 15 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another chilly start to the morning with temps starting off in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will gradually cloud over this morning as a cold front drops in this morning. The front is shallow and will move into West Tennessee through late morning. All of the corresponding action or precipitation will actually be post-frontal. It will become breezy behind the front with gusts between 15-25 mph. Scattered Showers are expected mainly towards the late afternoon hours and early evening. If you have plans for maybe dinner that’s roughly when we expect the majority of the rain to fall. Skies will gradually clear through the evening and overnight as a continental polar air mass moves in via Canadian high pressure. Lows will dip to around the lower 40s to upper 30s for some. The persisting breeze should keep widespread frost at bay tonight, but not so much for Saturday.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

