Madison County early voting totals: Day 2

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission released numbers from the second day of early voting.

Eight percent of registered Madison County voters have cast a ballot in the first two days of early voting. On Tuesday, 1,867 ballots were cast, according to the Madison County Election Commission.

In total 5,141 voters have cast ballots so far in early voting, election officials say.

There are a total of 63,105 registered voters in Madison County.

Early voting continues through Oct. 29. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Hours on the last two days of early voting, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, will also be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Madison County residents who wish to vote early may do so at the Madison County Election Commission office at 311 North Parkway in Jackson. Voters must have a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or the U.S. government.