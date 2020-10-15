Mugshots : Madison County : 10/14/20 – 10/15/20

1/8 Jason Jones Violation of probation

2/8 Devonte Warren Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/8 Jerry Riggs Failure to appear

4/8 Laronica Carter Violation of community corrections

5/8 Linda King Theft of property under $1,000



6/8 Scendarius Marable Violation of probation

7/8 Sean Gonzalez Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/8 Tyler Williams Theft of property under $1,000, driving on revoked/suspended license















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/15/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.