Mugshots : Madison County : 10/14/20 – 10/15/20 October 15, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Jason Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Devonte Warren Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Jerry Riggs Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Laronica Carter Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Linda King Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Scendarius Marable Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Sean Gonzalez Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Tyler Williams Theft of property under $1,000, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/15/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest