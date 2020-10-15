Rep. Kustoff discusses stimulus negotiations, Judge Amy Coney Barrett

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ Reporter Ali Mason sat down with the Rep. David Kustoff to discuss Judge Amy Coney Barrett, COVID-19 negotiations in Washington D.C., and a new initiative.

“The American Bar Association says that she’s the most qualified, the highest ranking, and the fact of the matter is that’s why President Trump nominated her to the Supreme Court,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff says Barrett is highly qualified for the open position on the Supreme Court, which became available after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

Barrett went through four days of hearings with the Senate Judiciary Committee, which ended Thursday. Some of the questions Senators asked involved Barrett’s experience, background and take on current issues.

“She’s from Louisiana, graduated from Rhodes College in Memphis, was top of her class at Notre Dame Law School, a very distinguished lawyer, a very smart person, and will be a credit to the Supreme Court,” Kustoff said.

He also discussed ongoing negotiations related to another possible COVID-19 stimulus, and the Paycheck Protection Program. He says some businesses want a second PPP loan, so he plans to sponsor legislation for that.

“It would really be targeted relief for those who need it the most, those individuals who need it the most, and those businesses who need it the most,” Kustoff said.

The House GOP is also starting a new initiative called “Commitment to America,” which aims to get the country’s economy and low unemployment rate back to where it was before the pandemic.

“What we’re looking at is restoring what we had, rebuilding what we had, and recommitting to the American dream, laying those three foundation blocks,” Kustoff said.

To get the initiative started, he says they’ll have to win the election in November.

“We’ll be looking at a number of pieces of legislation from the get-go in January,” Kustoff said.

He also says getting the COVID-19 negotiations done before November 3 is possible, but not probable.