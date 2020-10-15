Tennessee daycare owner sentenced in twins’ drowning deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The owner of a Tennessee in-home daycare was sentenced to four years of state-supervised probation in the drownings of twin 2-year-olds under her care.

News outlets report Jennifer Salley pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminally negligent homicide under a plea agreement in Knox County Court.

She has been placed on the state Department of Children’s Services’ Severe Abuse Registry.

The owner of OM Baby Childcare was accused of not properly supervising toddlers Elyssa and Elijah Orejulah, who were found unresponsive in a swimming pool at the daycare in July 2018.

The Knoxville News Sentinel says several complaints had been made to Human Services about her daycare prior to the deaths.