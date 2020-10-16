223,493 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,871 deaths, 1,140 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 223,493 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, October 16. In addition, 2,871 people have died and 1,140 are currently hospitalized. Another 201,831 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 10,811 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 133 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The Tennessee Department of Health said Friday that the state’s reporting system had technical issues Thursday, which will result in lower testing numbers Friday. They are advising residents to expect higher numbers over the next few days as backlogged positive cases are added.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,498

Bedford County – 1,551

Benton County – 374

Bledsoe County – 905

Blount County – 3,001

Bradley County – 3,312

Campbell County – 796

Cannon County – 366

Carroll County – 1,071

Carter County — 1,366

Cheatham County – 929

Chester County – 703

Claiborne County – 488

Clay County – 351

Cocke County – 884

Coffee County – 1,669

Crockett County — 716

Cumberland County – 1,449

Davidson County – 28,933

Decatur County – 607

DeKalb County – 654

Dickson County – 1,499

Dyer County – 1,881

Fayette County – 1,456

Fentress County – 813

Franklin County – 1,173

Gibson County – 2,002

Giles County – 855

Grainger County – 509

Greene County – 1,444

Grundy County – 488

Hamblen County – 2,281

Hamilton County – 10,834

Hancock County – 112

Hardeman County — 1,739

Hardin County – 1,247

Hawkins County – 1,043

Haywood County — 1,173

Henderson County — 1,338

Henry County — 707

Hickman County – 714

Houston County – 375

Humphreys County – 385

Jackson County – 406

Jefferson County – 1,407

Johnson County – 1,060

Knox County – 11,441

Lake County – 955

Lauderdale County – 1,240

Lawrence County – 1,376

Lewis County — 304

Lincoln County – 770

Loudon County – 1,507

Macon County – 1,234

Madison County – 3,495

Marion County – 654

Marshall County – 992

Maury County – 2,885

McMinn County – 1,413

McNairy County — 1,059

Meigs County – 277

Monroe County – 1,274

Montgomery County – 3,691

Moore County — 230

Morgan County — 393

Obion County — 1,583

Overton County – 1,058

Perry County – 176

Pickett County — 221

Polk County – 451

Putnam County – 3,948

Rhea County – 1,003

Roane County – 1,130

Robertson County – 2,426

Rutherford County – 10,654

Scott County – 300

Sequatchie County – 306

Sevier County – 3,054

Shelby County – 33,507

Smith County – 908

Stewart County — 299

Sullivan County – 2,943

Sumner County – 5,442

Tipton County – 2,128

Trousdale County – 1,717

Unicoi County – 330

Union County — 476

Van Buren County – 186

Warren County – 1,283

Washington County – 2,874

Wayne County – 1,548

Weakley County — 1,404

White County – 1,032

Williamson County – 6,294

Wilson County – 4,184

Out of state – 3,440

Pending – 3,434

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 284

Asian – 1,985

Black or African-American – 38,757

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 168

Other/Multiracial – 25,479

White – 126,119

Pending – 30,701

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 151,007

Hispanic – 26,442

Pending – 46,044

Gender:

Female – 114,879

Male – 106,752

Pending – 1,862

Clusters:

Number of facilities with more than one case (resident or staff) in the past 28 days – 249

Total number of COVID-positive residents – 3,459

Total number of resident deaths – 432

Total number of COVID-positive staff – 3,040

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.