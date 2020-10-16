47 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 3,514 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,514 in Madison County.

Those new cases include 19 men, 22 women, and six residents whose gender has not been confirmed.

The patients range in age from 8-years-old to 80-years-old.

Seven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,037 (58%)

38301: 1,088 (31%)

38356: 58 (1.6%)

38391: 45 (1.3%)

38366: 52 (1.5%)

38343: 36 (1%)

38313: 66 (1.9%)

38392: 23 (0.6%)

38355: 16 (0.4%)

38362: 41 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 8 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 36 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,061 (30%)

White: 1,472 (42%)

Asian: 12 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 82 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 70 (2%)

Unspecified: 817 (23%)

Gender:

Female: 1,933 (55%)

Male: 1,559 (44.4%)

Unknown: 22 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,219 (91.6%)

Not recovered: 40 (1.1%)

Better: 101 (2.9%)

Unknown: 80 (2.3%)

Deaths: 74 (2.1%)

Age: